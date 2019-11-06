fbpx
Tourism

Sikkim and Himachal CM extend collaboration in tourism

Dharamsala (HP), Nov  6,  2019: The Chief Minister of Sikkim Shri P. S. Tamang was accorded warm welcome at Dharamsala by the Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh Shri Jai Ram Thakur who was accompanied by Health and Family Welfare Minister of HP, Shri Vipin Singh Parmer while the Chief Minister of Sikkim was accompanied by Tourism and Industry Minister Shri B. S. Pant

The Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh offered traditional cap along with the traditional Parmina Shawl.
In turn, the Chief Minister of sikkim presented natural indigenous products produced by the local entrepreneurs of Sikkim.
Both the CM discussed about the possibility to invite global investors in the state so as to gear up the economy trade and commerce, which is being delivered tomorrow at Global investors Meet at Dharamsala
The Chief ministers also discussed about the possible investment in tourism , green economy and environment friendly sectors.
They also discussed the  developmental challenges  being faced by the Hill States .
