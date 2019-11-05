Another case of OYO cheating in hill state Sikkim

Pakyong, 05 Nov : Yet another case of cheating comes up in OYO hotel booking in Himalayan state of Sikkim, this time two group of tourists hailing from Kolkata and Assam respectively were victim. The duo booked Hotel through OYO for their stay in hotels Gangtok by paying full advance money but after their arrival in Gangtok they were told different stories by hoteliers.

According to report there are nearly 153 hotels from Sikkim associated with OYO for hotel booking.

Sikkim Hotels and Restaurant Association SHRA President Mrs Pema Lamtha speaking over the matter told TVOS that she would be discussing the matter with associates for taking strong action against OYO for spoiling reputation of Sikkim Tourism Industry.

Watch Report Below , Report by Ajay Agarwal (TVOS)

