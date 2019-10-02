Sikkim Observed 150th Birth Anniversary Of Father Of Nation With Zest and Enthusiasm

02 Oct , Gangtok (IPR) : 150th Birth Anniversary of Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi was celebrated today at Chintan Bhawan, Gangtok.

The programme started with the lightening of the ceremonial lamp and garlanding on the portrait of Mahatma Gandhi.

The State level function was graced by Hon’ble Governor of Sikkim Shri Ganga Prasad as the Chief Guest and Hon’ble Chief Minister of Sikkim Shri Prem Singh Tamang (Golay)as the Guest of Honour.



The programme also had the presence of Cabinet Ministers Shri Kunga Nima Lepcha and Shri Sonam Lama, Chief Secretary Shri S. C. Gupta on the dice, along with other dignitaries and students present in the function.

The Governor during his address wished all the Sikkimese people on this special day and reminded everyone about the contributions made by the Father of the Nation.

He also talked about how Gandhiji used to give special importance to cleanliness and defecation in his life.He informed that, Swacha Bharat Abhiyan started under the leadership of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi to convert Gandhijis dream of clean India into reality which took a long way of five years which has become a successful mass movement and is also being discussed on the world stage.

Further, he stated that it is more gratifying that Sikkim is far ahead from rest of the states towards cleanliness and defecation . “Cleanliness has now become the culture and identity of Sikkim. And also I believe that Sikkim can set an example in the world by taking more collective efforts in this direction”, he added.

Chief Minister in his address congratulated and wished everyone on the auspicious occasion of 150th Gandhi Jayanti. He expressed gratitude to be the part of such programme.

He talked about the contribution made by Mahatma Gandhi toward nations freedom struggle which can not be evaluated. His extraordinary personality and original mantra of peace and non violence. He was the backbone of the country’s indepence movement who lead the country towards independence. His contribution towards free India can not be underestimated nor can be described in any words. With his effective policies/principles he became the source of inspiration to people across the country.

He stated that Mahatma Gandhi always inspired the society towards cleanliness and a refined atmosphere which are the means of good health. He was always on the campaign to ” bring about change that he wanted to see in the world” he informed.

He also talked about the Gandhijis main hymns which includes ” Vaishnavo Jana KO” as well as ” Raghupati Raghav” whose words still guide the society today. His talent , success and independence of struggle will keep the glory and immortal saga of a heroic hero like him alive, he added.

Further, The Chief Minister urged the gathering to support him and to work together for the betterment of society, state and country with determination and dedication to defeat negative elements like ego, hatred, rejection, discrimination and work towards unity and integrity.

The programme also saw the felicitations of Awardees and presenting of Letter of Appreciation and a prize distribution.

This year nine best Swachhgrahis in Swachh Bharat Mission were felicited by Rural Development Department. They are

1. Mr. Kamalnath Battarai from Tingvong GPU

2. Ms. Jyoti Subba from Turuk Rmabong GPU

3. Mr. Shan Kumar Gurung from Kongri Lab dang GPU

4. Miss Pass a ng Diki Sherpa from Karthok Bojek GPU

5. Mr. Birendra Dhakal from Khamdong GPU

6. Ms. Mukalmit Lepcha from Dong dung Thasa GPU

7. Ms. Divya Rai from Latuk Chuchenpheri GPU

8. Mr. Pass a ng Tsh. Bhutia from Lingo GPU

9. Mr. Wrung Bhutia from Chungthang GPU

These felicitations and appreciations are the annual features of Gangtok Municipal Corporation.

Letters of Appreciation and Gift by GMC was handed over to:

(a). Mr. Bikram Rai- Solid Waste Management,Truck Driver,

(b). Mr. Kumar Subba – Beautifier,

(c). Mr. Sandeep Kumar Balmiki -Beautifier.

Token distribution of gifts were given to

(a). Ms. Manu Tamang Beautifier

(b). Mr. Babloo Rawat- Beautifier.

The program also saw the distribution of certificates and cash incentives to three winners of Essay Competition on Menstrual Hygiene- Breaking the Taboo by Rural Development Department

1st – Sharon Rai VCGL Rabongla Sen Sec School, South

2nd – Sim ran Basket, Sadam Sen Sec School, Sumbuk South and

3rd – Doma Rai Tasa Tengey Sen SecSchool, Chungthang North.

And three winners of Poetry Recitation were given away the prize by Raj Bhawan and Education Department

1 – Deepa Sharma of Govt. Girls Den Sec School Geyzing west in English in a category of School level

2 – Kalina Pradhan of Deorali Girls Sen Sec School, East in Nepali in a category of School level

3 – Angkita Barman, Bsc. Nursing , Sikkim Manipal College of Nursing, Tadong in Hindi in a categori of College level.

The program also had launching of “Handbook on Prime Minister Employment Generation Program me prepared by Sikkim Khadi & Village Industries. Also the manuals:

Jal Shakti Campus and JAL Shakti Gram

Swachh Campus by Raj Bhawan and developed at the behest of Ministry of Human Resource Development, Government of India.

The celebration at Chintan Bhawan also had religious recitation of prayers by the heads of different religious communities of Sikkim.

Patriotic songs was also presented by the students of Modern Sen Sec. School and Deorali Den Sec. School The function also saw the Poetry recitation by winning students . Bhajan/Ram Dhun was presented by the Culture Department.

The function also showcased a short Documentary Film on Mahatma Gandhi, by Information and Public Relations Department , Documentary film on Menstrual Hygeine by Rural Development Department and screening of video spot on leprosy by Health Department also a brief presentation was showcased on leprosy by Dr. T Doma , State Leprosy Officer.

Earlier, the pledge on Eradication of Leprosy and pledge on Swachhata by Hon’blue Governor and Hon’blue Chief Minister was administered, respectively.