State SKM BJP Alliance Target Big Win In Sikkim Bye Election by Seat Sharing

28 Sep, Pakyong : Ruling Sikkim Krantikari Morcha SKM Party and Ruling Central Party Bharatiya Janta Party BJP have come on common consensus of Seat Sharing for upcoming Bye Election in tiny Himalayan State Sikkim to fight three Assembly Seats namely Poklok Kamrang in South Sikkim and in East Sikkim Gangtok and Martam Rumtek Constituency.

Two political parties on Saturday at local Hotel sit together represented by respective political spokespersons and president patched for supporting each other through a seat sharing to fight the three seats.

From BJP which was attended by Election Incharge Sikkim state Sh Nitin Nabin , President BJP Sikkim Sh DB Chauhan , other hand SKM Political Secretary to HCM cum SKM Spokesperson Sh Jacob Khaling (Rai) , Smt Kala Rai and others decided to go for Alliance in which parties decided supporting Gangtok and Martam Rumtek constituency to BJP whereas SKM shall contest from Poklok Kamrang constituency.

It may be recalled that SKM Party foretold that Chief Minister Sh PS Tamang (Golay) who is facing obligation due to conviction in corruption case have faced 1 year jail term will contest from Poklok Kamrang Constituency where Election Commission of India ECI will decide CM’s fate on or before 30 Sep which is also last date of nomination filjng for state of Sikkim.

In another hand Election 2019 SKM Candidate of Martam Rumtek Constituency Sh Sonam Venchungpa joined BJP in same conference on saturday drawing speculation that he could contest from same constituency from BJP party where as candidates of both parties for Gangtok rests still in Anvil.

Yet in other side Sikkim Democratic Front SDF Party decided to field their 3 candidates namely Sh Nuk Tshering Bhutia for Martam Rumtek, Sh Moses Rai for Poklok Kamrang and Smt R Ongmu in Gangtok constituencies respectively.

State will go on Poll on 21 October in three Constituency, on 24 Oct fate of contestants will be decided.