PM’s vision of “Bhrastchar Mukt Bharat” (Corruption Free India) will be reality in Sikkim : CM

Gangtok, 15th August: (IPR) Today on the occasion of 73rd Independence Day 2019 the Chief Minister Shri Prem Singh Tamang(Golay) announced that the Article 371f of the constitution that provides special privileges to Sikkim will be protected, conserved and consolidated by both the Government of India and the State and informed about the assurance given by the Union Home Minister in the matter on 6th August 2019. He also welcomed and supported the creation of two Union Territories in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh and thanked Prime Minister for new direction huge development studies and significant policy interventions.

He said that as being announced in the budget 2019-20 the government is now committed to regulate the entire functioning of the pharmaceuticals and other industries which have come up under various Industrial Promotion Scheme of the Governments Of India and Sikkim.



He said that many innovative new development measures and an institutional designs will be introduce which will bring about visible transformation in the socio economic development of the people of the Sikkim and that the State endeavours to move ahead in the development with its focus on its mission to serve the State and its people.

Outlining the numerous steps the Chief Minister announced an introduction of the concept of “Smile Always” Gift of Rs10/- to all the tourist visiting Sikkim.

Chief Minister stated that the government will be committed to the centre led by the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi under his stewardship far reaching concepts and determination like cooperative federalism, neighbourhood first “Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas Sabka Bishwas” “Samridha and Sashakta Bharat and Bhrastachar Mukt Bharat “ are now going to bring new direction to the entire national ethos. These are backed by scores of transforming projects like “Swacha Bharat” Aayushman Bharat, Bharastmala Pariyojana and Good and Service Tax.

And to start with it he added that the corruption will be uprooted and Sikkim will be the Bhrastachar Mukt Bharat Of our Prime Minister will be a reality in Sikkim.

While directing his address to the audience, the Chief Minister informed them about the firm policies and widely consulted strategies for crucial sectors like agriculture, education, health, employment,tourism,culture,water, environment, energy, youth, road, industry and disaster of the State Government and reiterated the State Government commitments towards fulfilling the educational aspirations of the young talented youth.

He further stressed that government shall give ample scope for employment abroad for Sikkimese youth and will set up Foreign Workers Recruitment Institute in cooperation with various Foreign Embassies in India and other International recruitment agencies and urged the youth to come forward and utilize the opportunities and benefits provided to them.