2 SDF MLAs to join ruling SKM after 10 SDF MLAs joined BJP in Delhi

14 Aug, Gangtok : Two SDF MLAs of Namcheybong and Upper Tadong constituencies namely Em Prasad Sharma and GT Dhungel have announced their decision to join ruling SKM party official today in capital Gangtok.

Recall duo were in news headline last month for breaching decision of their SDF party Supremo Pawan Chamling to boycott Assembly Budget Session , duo challenged supremo decision by entering the assembly. The duo were assigned respective posts in the assembly by Speaker.

On Tuesday 10 MLAs of SDF party joined BJP in New Delhi in presence of National General Secretary Ram Madhav eaving beside their Party President Pawan Chamling alone in SDF. Very huge criticism floated in Social Media lambasting 10 MLAs joining BJP by deceiving people’s sentiments.

Today’s taking the other way round two MLAs Sharma and Dhungel speaking to media told that they respect sentiments of people and state issues as such they chose to go with regional Party Sikkim Krantikari Morcha SKM Party with clean mindset for betterment of voters.

Today’s joining was accompained by SKM Spokesperson cum Political Advisor to HCM PS Tamang (Golay) , Jacob Khaling lauded them and welcomed their decision as people’s centric.

