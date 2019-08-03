Govt CM visits Kamakhya Mandir , Assam

Guwahati (Assam), August 3: (IPR) The Chief Minister Shri Prem Singh Tamang today morning visited the holy Kamakhya Mandir where he prayed for the well-being, peace and prosperity of the Sikkimese people.

The holy temple is one of the most revered shrines of Goddess Shakti in India. According to the Hindu scriptures, there are four important Shakti Peethas (Temples with highest powers of divinity) in the country and Kamakhya Temple is one of them. It is one of the oldest of the 51 Shakti Pithas and is situated on the Nilachal Hill in western part of Guwahati city in Assam.

The Chief Minister prayed for the peace and progress of the state and sought blessings in this holy place for the overall well being and happiness of the Sikkimese people so that the future ahead may bring peace, unity and progress for the state.