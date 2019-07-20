CM offers condolences on demise of Ex Delhi CM

20 Jul, Pakyong : The Chief Minister Sh PS Tamang (Golay) has expressed deep condolence over demise of 3 Times Delhi CM Smt Sheila Dixit

With deep sense of grief I convey my heartfelt condolences to the family of senior Congress leader and former Chief Minister of Delhi, Late Smt Sheila Dixit on her sad demise on 20th July 2019, at the age of 81 Years.

Late Sheila Dixit served as the Chief Minister of Delhi for three consecutive terms from 1998 to 2013.

In his condolence message the Chief Minister states that, “I regret to hear of the passing of Smt Sheila Dikshit. She was the three time Chief Minister of Delhi who transformed the face of it completely. Our condolences to her family and friends. Hope they find strength in this time of grief.”

Prem Singh Tamang

Chief Minister of Sikkim