“Atal Bhandari” book launched on former CM Late NB Bhandari

Gangtok, July 16: (IPR) The Governor of Sikkim Shri Ganga Prasad in the presence of Chief Minister Shri Prem Singh Tamang (Golay), Speaker SLA Shri L.B.Das and Former MP Smt. D.K.Bhandari launched the book, ‘Atal Bhandari’ which is a collection of writings on the Former Chief Minister Lt. Shri Nar Bahadur Bhandari at Chintan Bhawan today.

The Governor Shri Ganga Prasad highlighted several

achievements of Lt. Bhandari during his three term as Chief Minister of Sikkim and he urged everyone to carry forward the legacy left behind by him in his quest to make Sikkim a vibrant state in the country.

The Chief Minister declared 5th October as a state holiday commemorating the birthday of the former Chief Minister Lt. Shri Nar Bahadur Bhandari. He also announced that the book which was released today would also be brought by the state government and distributed to schools and colleges so that the legacy of the great man could live on.

The Chief Minister said that it was an irreplaceable loss specially for the cause of Nepali-speaking people, his most notable contribution being the inclusion of the Nepali language in 8th Schedule of the Constitution of India. Talking about the personal experiences he shared with the former CM, the Chief Minister stated that he was not just a great politician but a great human being as well who had immense humility and who understood the pain of others. He also talked about his long association with Lt. Shri Nar Bahadur Bhandari and elucidated on how he was always a support, guide and guardian to the Chief Minister through all these years. Stating that he played a big role in the change which took place in the state after 25 years, Shri

Golay thanked Lt Shri Bhandari for him immense contributions to Sikkim and the Sikkimese people and said that he will always be remembered throughout the history of Sikkim and sentiments of the Sikkimese people.

Smt. Dil Kumari Bhandari started her address by chanting prayers and thanking all those who came to witness today remembering Shri Nar Bahadur Bhandari in the auspicious day of Buddha Purnima. She said that Shri Nar Bahadur Bhandari contributed much to unite linguistic and cultural diversity in making Nepali Language as one of the

official language in the Indian Constitution.

She also highlighted about the various contributions of Lt Shri Nar Bahadur Bhandari in various sectors such as education, water, electricity etc and further added that he stood tall with pride to serve the Sikkimese people even till his last days. Smt D.K.Bhandari thanked the Hon’ble Governor, Hon’ble Chief Minister and the entire state government machinery for making the event such a successful one and thanked each one present.

54 invited eminent literary personalities who contributed in the book, ‘Atal Bhandari’ were also felicitated by the dignitaries on the dias during the occasion.

Earlier the programme started with lighting of lamps and offering of khadas to the picture of Lt. Shri Nar Bahadur Bhandari by the Chief Guest and Guest of Honour which was followed by presentation of documentary on his life by Shri Chunilal Ghimeray and group. An address was also given by the editor of the newly released book by Shri Arjun Piyush with evaluation and perspectives given by Prof Shri

Deepak Tiwari.