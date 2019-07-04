Govt Media report over SPG cover to Pawan Chamling is “Untrue”

04 Jul, Gangtok : Sikkim Police DIG Range Sonam T Bhutia clarified to media persons that report published in newsprint and social media pages about Special Protection Group SPG cover to former Sikkim CM Pawan Chamling is untrue and fictitious.

DIG Range maintained that two personal security guards of former CM were grilled who hail from Haryana bearing All India Arm License carried revolver, duo are sent back to Haryana. Duo were kept on salary of Rs 35,000 per month for security of former CM Pawan Chamling.

DIG Range appeals media to verify the truth before making it public becuase SPG security is only provided to PM , Former PM and their relatives second to none. DIG Range adds that two PSO is already been provided to former CM.