CM meets Union Home Minister of State of Home Affairs

New Delhi, June 11: (IPR) The Chief Minister Shri Prem Singh Tamang (Golay) and thr Minister, Rural Management and Development Department, Shri Sonam Lama, met Union Home Minister of State of Home Affairs, Shri G. Kishan Reddy at New Delhi today.

They congratulated Shri Reddy on assuming the charge of the

Ministry and for the massive victory of BJP in the recent Lok Sabha election. The Chief Minister requested Shri Reddy to facilitate the process towards according seat allocation in favour of Limboo and Tamang communities in the Sikkim

Legislative Assembly, and towards the consideration of Government of India for giving tribal status to all the eleven left out ethnic communities of Sikkim as existed prior to the merger with India so that they could be given justice and

provided with all possible opportunities in future at par with other Tribal communities.

He thanked Ministry of Home Affairs and Shri Reddy for considering the visit of His Holiness, the 17th Karmapa, Ogyen Trinley Dorje, the head of Kagyu to visit Sikkim.

Shri Reddy heard the demands patiently and assured to consider them and provide all possible cooperation to address them.