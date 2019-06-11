CM meets Union Defence Min Rajnath Singh in New Delhi
New Delhi, June 11: (IPR) The Chief Minister of Sikkim, Shri Prem Singh Tamang and Hon’ble Minister RMDD, Shri Sonam Lama, visited the the Union Minister of Defence, Shri Rajnath Singh, today the 11 th June 2019, at New Delhi.
The Chief Minister presented the flower bouquet & khada and congratulated Shri Rajnath Singh for the successful completion and for his outstanding achievement during his last tenure and also wished Shri Rajnath Singh for the upcoming assignment as Defence Minister, Government of India.
During the meeting, the Chief Minister, briefed the Defence Minister about various aspects of the State Government; like upgradation of the Pakyong Airport to make it useful and operational throughout the year; compensating for the state government of Sikkim duly against all the lands presently occupied by all the Defence organisations in different parts of Sikkim; providing special quota to the Sikkimese youth in the Defence recruitment process and from Defence point of view strengthening the most
peaceful State Sikkim that shares its maximum border with the neighbouring countries on its three sides.
After giving a patient hearing Shri Rajnath Singh assured to consider all the request towards building Sikkim in the best possible way.