CM meets Union Defence Min Rajnath Singh in New Delhi

During the meeting, the Chief Minister, briefed the Defence Minister about various aspects of the State Government; like upgradation of the Pakyong Airport to make it useful and operational throughout the year; compensating for the state government of Sikkim duly against all the lands presently occupied by all the Defence organisations in different parts of Sikkim; providing special quota to the Sikkimese youth in the Defence recruitment process and from Defence point of view strengthening the most