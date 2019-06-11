Govt CM meets Kiren Rijiju MOCS (IC) , Youth Affairs and Sports

HON’BLE CHIEF MINISTER MEETS HON’BLE MOS(IC), YOUTH AFFAIRS AND SPORTS, SHRI KIREN RIJIJU

New Delhi, June 11: (IPR) Hon’ble Chief Minister Shri Prem Singh Tamang (Golay) met Hon’ble Minister of State (IC) of Youth Affairs and Sports, Shri Kiren Rijiju, at New Delhi today and congratulated him upon assuming the charge of Sports Ministry.

While discussing various issues pertaining to Sikkim, Hon’ble Chief Minister expressed his gratitude to Shri Kiren Rijiju for his continuous support and help that was extended towards granting permission to His Holiness the 17th Karmapa Ogyen Trinley Dorje to visit Sikkim anytime.

The Chief Minister requested the Minister of State (IC) to help Sikkim in building up world-class sports infrastructure including upgradation of Palzor stadium, especially its turf improvement work.

Shri Rijiju thanked the Chief Minister for the good wishes and assured to look into the issues discussed, he also urged the talented Sikkimese youth to avail the opportunities bestowed under “Khelo India Youth Games” programme that is

held annually and which offers a big platform for talent identification.