SCF seek speedy justice on molestation case accused Prof. Silajit Guha

Gangtok, June 3: The members of Sikkim Citizen Forum today met with the Vice Chancellor of Sikkim University Avinash Khare in regard to an alleged molestation case on a student girl.

A delegation led by Thuckchuk Lachungpa also submitted letter to the Vice Chancellor demanding speedy and impartial justice for the victim.

The Vice Chancellor informed that the Internal Complaint Committee is investigating the matter.
The Committee is likely to submit a report on June 10.
” Our main purpose was to meet the Vice  Chancellor and know the progress of the case. We have requested him for the speedy justice to the victim” said T Lachungpa.
The HOD of mass communication department, Silajit Guha has been charged with an accusation of alleged molestation on one of his students.
