1st Session of 10th SLA Session Concludes; Opp SDF MLAs staged walk-out

Gangtok, June 3: (IPR) The first session of the 10th Sikkim Legislative Assembly was held today at SLA.

The newly elected Members of the House were administered the oath or affirmation by Pro Tem Speaker Mr. Sangay Lepcha.

Amongst the newly elected members of SLA, Sixteen Members from seventeen constituencies were from the ruling Government led by Sikkim Krantikari Morcha President and Chief Minister Shri P.S.Golay and thirteen Members from fifteen constituencies were from the Opposition, Sikkim Democratic Front Party led by Shri Pawan Chamling.

Secretary, SLA, Shri LM Pradhan, called out the names of all the newly elected Members for subscription of Oath or Affirmation.

Resignation of those who fought from two Constituencies in the recently held election saw SKM MLA Shri Kunga Nima Lepcha give up his Gangtok seat while as SDF MLAs Shri Pawan Chamling resigned from Poklok Kamrang and Shri DT Lepcha resigned from Rumtek Martam Constituency.

In continuation of Assembly Business, the Pro Tem Speaker announced that he had received only one name for Nomination for Election of Shri L.B. Das as Speaker of Sikkim Legislative Assembly. The Motion for Election of the Speaker was put to Vote of the House and Hon’ble Member Shri L.B. Das was elected as the New Speaker of Sikkim Legislative Assembly unanimously. The Hon’ble Chief Minister of Sikkim Shri P.S.Golay then conducted the newly elected Speaker to the Chair.

Thereafter, the Speaker announced the Motion for Election of Deputy Speaker and accordingly, Member Shri Sangay Lepcha was declared as the Deputy Speaker of 10th Sikkim Legislative Assembly who was also conducted to the Chair by the Chief Minister of Sikkim Shri P.S.Golay.

Immediately after Speaker Shri L.B.Das took charge as the Speaker of rhe Assembly, SDF President Shri Pawan Chamling stood up and and contested the appointment of SKM President Shri P.S.Golay as the Chief Minister of Sikkim. He contested that as per the Constitutional and legal provisions, Shri P.S.Golay cannot hold any Constitutional post. Shri Chamling then walked out of the House along with his elected party MLAs.

The Chief Minister Shri P.S.Golay then introduced his Council of Ministers to the House.

The Speaker and the Deputy Speaker expressed their gratitude to the Leader of the House and congratulated all the Hon’ble Members for being elected the Members of the Sikkim Legislative Assembly. The Hon’ble Speaker expressed full support and coordination to the House and reiterated his stand that he would work with full dedication to uphold the ideals of democracy.

Chief Minister Shri P.S. Golay congratulated the newly elected Speaker Shri L.B. Das and Deputy Speaker Shri Sangay Lepcha, and extended his best wishes to them. He also congratulated all the Members of the House for being elected to the House.

Chief Minister Shri P.S. Golay in his valedictory address thanked the people of Sikkim for restoring faith in the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha party and for giving it the mandate to run the Government. He stated that the Members of the House have been duly elected under the provisions of the Constitution of India and with the formal approval of the Hon’ble Governor of Sikkim. He also placed on record his gratitude to the Governor of Sikkim for giving his consent to form the Government.

Chief Minister Shri P.S. Tamang congratulated the people of the country for bringing the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) back to power by offering huge mandate. He congratulated the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, his Council of Ministers and all Members of Parliament for forming the Government at the Centre with a huge majority.

Chief Minister Shri Tamang expressed his disappointment at the walk-out staged by the MLAs of the opposition (Sikkim Democratic Front) party. He termed the act as a gross violation of the Constitution and showed the disregard the leader of the party Shri Pawan Chamling has for democratic ideals. He added that the SKM party on the other hand had accepted the people’s mandate in the previous Assembly elections (in 2014) and played the role of an opposition party with utmost sincerity.

The Chief Minister further said that the new Government will work as the people’s government with no discrimination based on party affiliation, caste, creed and other divisive forces. He said that the only aim of the Government is the holistic development of the people of Sikkim.

The Chief Minister said that the new Government will have zero tolerance towards corruption and violence of any form. He said that the Government will work in coordination and consultation with the people of Sikkim at various stages.

The Chief Minister stated that the Government will fulfill all the promises made during the elections on priority. He categorically stated that the Government would not indulge in victimization of Government employees and everybody would be encouraged to perform their roles freely and without any fear. The Chief Minister said that all Government employees should work within the ambit of the rule of law.

The Chief Minister thanked the Speaker for the smooth conduct of the day’s proceedings. He also thanked the Government machinery led by the Chief Secretary, as well as the Election Commission for the peaceful conduct of the elections.

After the Vote of Thanks was proposed by Speaker of the House Shri L.B. Das, the House was adjourned sine-die.