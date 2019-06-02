CM accorded arousing reception at Melli after N.Delhi official visit

Jorethang, 1st June (IPR): The Chief Minister of Sikkim Mr. Prem Singh Tamang (Golay) was accorded with a warm welcome by his Council of Ministers and public in Melli today.

The CM arrived in Sikkim after attending the Swearing-in Ceremony of Prime Minister of India, Mr. Narendra Modi at New Delhi.

Present during his reception were Minister for Food Security and Agriculture Development and Horticulture and Cash Crops Development and Animal Husbandry, Livestock, Fisheries and Veterinary Services and IPR and Printing Departments Mr. Lok Nath Sharma, Minister for Tourism and Civil Aviation and Commerce & Industries Departments Mr. Bedu Singh Panth, Minister for Water Security and Public Health Engineering and Water Resources and River Development Departments Mr. Bhim Hang Limboo, Minister for Sikkim Public Works (Building and Housing) and Transport Departments Mr. Sanjit Kharel, Minister for Urban Development and Housing Department and Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Departments Mr. Arun Upreti alongside Members of Legislative Assembly, Political Secretary to the HCM Mr. Jacob Rai, Government Officials and public at large.

The CM made a brief halt at Melli, Jorethang and Zoom where he greeted and interacted with the public.