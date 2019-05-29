fbpx
Govt

Sikkim CM to participate in Union Minister Oath Ceremony

29 May, Gangtok: Today, the new 6th Chief Minister of Sikkim Prem Singh Tamang (Golay) , Governor of state Sh Ganga Prasad , newly elected designated MP Lok Sabha Indra Hang Limboo (Subba) , Designated Speaker LB Das, Political Advisor to CM Jacob Khaling (Rai) and Confiderial Assistant (CA) to CM Bikash Basnett left for New Delhi in morning to participate in oath taking Ceremony of Prime Mjnister Narendra Modi and Council of Union Ministers which shall take place at Rashtrapati Bhawan on Thursday evening 7 PM.

After assuming office on 27 May this is the first official visit of 6th Chief Minister of Sikkim Prem Singh Tamang (Golay). CM on Tuesday evening after visiting Pakyong from his very own residency at 5th Mile Lumsey ,Gangtok on intervening day Halted at Namchi in South Sikkim. Today CM while crossing border of Sikkim in South District at Melli checkpost was accorded floral welcome with greetings by public , legislators before departing for New Delhi.

 

