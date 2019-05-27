PS Golay is 6th CM of Sikkim

27 May, Gangtok : After 25 years Sikkim witnessed a change in government. Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) president Prem Singh Tamang, popularly known as PS Golay, took oath as the Chief Minister of Sikkim on Monday at Paljor Stadium in Gangtok.

He was administered the oath by Governor Ganga Prasad at Paljor Stadium in Gangtok.

It may be recalled here that PS Golay is not a member of the state Assembly at present as he did not contest the polls. There was huge criticism from SDF regarding Chief Ministerial candidate of Golay.

Thousands of SKM supporters who were at the stadium cheered for the 51-year-old party chief when he was taking the oath in Nepali.

The 15 SDF MLAs and SDF boycotted the swearing in ceremony.

The SKM, founded in 2013, had that time won a slender majority in the 32-member Sikkim Legislative Assembly by bagging 17 seats against 15 won by the SDF.

The Chamling government was ousted by the SKM after over 24 years. IPR Release Below

Mr. Prem Singh Tamang (Golay) was sworn in as the new Chief Minister of Sikkim in a grand Swearing-in-Ceremony organised at the Paljor Stadium, today.

Hon’ble Governor of Sikkim Mr. Ganga Prasad administered the oath of office and secrecy to Mr. Prem Singh Tamang (Golay) and his Cabinet members. The Chief Minister Mr. Prem Singh Tamang (Golay) took the oath in Nepali language.

Amongst the Council of Ministers who took the oath of office and Secrecy after the Chief Minister were the Hon’ble Members Mr. Kunga Nima Lepcha, Mr. Sonam Lama, Mr. Bedu Singh Panth, Dr. Mani Kumar Sharma, Mr. Arun Kumar Upreti, Mr. Samdup Lepcha, Mr. Lok Nath Sharma, Mr. Mingma Norbu Sherpa, Mr. Karma Loday Bhutia, Mr. Bhim Hang Limboo and Mr. Sanjit Kharel. Earlier, the Chief Secretary, Govt. of Sikkim, Mr AK Shrivastava sought the permission to read out warrant of appointment of the Chief Minister of Sikkim, issued by Hon’ble Governor of Sikkim to proceed with the ceremony of Swearing-in of the Chief Minister designate and the Ministers designate. Further, he requested the Hon’ble Governor to administer the Oath of Office and Secrecy to the Chief Minister Designate and the Ministers Designate. The Swearing-in-Ceremony was also attended by the Additional Chief Secretaries, Pr. Secretaries, Secretaries, HoDs, host of other dignitaries and the people from all works of life at large.

After the Swearing-in-Ceremony was officially closed by the Chief Secretary, the Chief Minister, Council of Ministers and MLAs were congratulated by the officials and supporters at large by offering Khadas.