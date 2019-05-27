New CM seek mutual coordination between legislators and officials

27 May, Gangtok : Having sworn in 6th Chief Minister of Sikkim Prem Singh Tamang (Golay) after joining the office at newly built Tashiling Secretriate called on cabinet meet for first time discussion. He appealed bureaucrats to cooperate with cabinet members in functioning on new government.

CM deliberated that until yesterday SKM party was in opposition and now party has come in government , now after whatever happens in state is collective responsibility of everyone and being head of organisation CM is answerable so everyone must coordinate mutually.

CM PS Golay aspires unlike previous government his government will adopt austerity measure as such money will be used for public works and development , he reiterated that his cabinet members will not ply in luxury Fortuner vehciles rather will use Scorpio Scorpio Vehcile.

He also informed Red Beacon will not be used by any legislators, government will oblige by government of India policy , he added cabinet ministers will use Tri- Color flag in their vehcile.

CM informed primary focus will be in Health, Education, Capacity Building and Skill Development.