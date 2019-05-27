CM PS Golay meets CS and HoDs

The Chief Minister Mr. Prem Singh Tamang (Golay) firstly thanked the state machinery for the warm welcome to him and his Council of Ministers and the MLAs present. He stated that we are all branches from the same family and thus we should collectively work for the betterment of the state. Stating that we should all work as a team, he said that the ultimate goal is to work for the fulfilment and aspirations of the Sikkimese people. He called for close coordination and cooperation from the officials as a team to ensure a new milestone in the development and betterment of the state. He urged entire governmental machineries to act as one family and support each other at every need.