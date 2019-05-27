CM PS Golay meets CS and HoDs
Gangtok, May 27 (IPR): The New Chief Minister of Sikkim Mr. Prem Singh Tamang (Golay) took charge of the office of the Chief Minister at Tashiling Secretariat, today. Thereafter the Chief Minister chaired an introductory meeting with the Chief Secretary, Additional Chief Secretaries, Pr. Secretaries, Secretaries, Heads of the departments at the Conference Hall of the Home Department.
The Chief Minister Mr. Prem Singh Tamang (Golay) firstly thanked the state machinery for the warm welcome to him and his Council of Ministers and the MLAs present. He stated that we are all branches from the same family and thus we should collectively work for the betterment of the state. Stating that we should all work as a team, he said that the ultimate goal is to work for the fulfilment and aspirations of the Sikkimese people. He called for close coordination and cooperation from the officials as a team to ensure a new milestone in the development and betterment of the state. He urged entire governmental machineries to act as one family and support each other at every need.
Elucidating that they are a new team and perhaps will require help and support, he also committed to extend full cooperation from their side. He stressed on the point that they will create a free environment where everyone can work without fear and urged officials and employees to feel comfortable with the newly elected government to work freely. He assured to avoid victimization and political interference in official procedures and said that credible work from any section will be acknowledged and rewarded.
The Chief Minister also added that the good missions of the previous government will be continued and that the electoral fight against the Former Chief Minister was based solely on ideology and stated that his government will always sought his advise for the betterment of the state if need be.
He instructed the Chief Secretary, Director General of Police and concerned officials to maintain law and order properly and take necessary action irrespective of their party belongings and stressed that every guilty individual will be punished according to rule and law.
Chief Secretary Mr. A. K. Shrivastava in his address assured to extend full cooperation to the new government from the state machinery and said that we should collectively work for more peaceful and prosperous Sikkim.
At the end the Additional Chief Secretaries, Pr. Secretaries, Secretaries and HoDs offered khada to welcome the new Chief Minister and his team.