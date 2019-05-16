Skin diseases reported in Sikkim, precautionary measure advised

16 May, Gangtok (DMN) : As per North Administration which posted a report in their Facebook social media page , a kind of skin disease is being reported in Some areas in North, administration consulted with CMO and have suggested following precautions-

“From the picture it seems that it is a viral disease. Everyone is requested not to panic as this is a self limiting disease. Main concern is it itches hence anyone suffering from this kind of disease please send to hospital and advise to take warm water frequently (plenty but not excess). Other districts hospital also receiving same kind of patients.”

More report is awaited details in this disease outbreak.

Info by DM North