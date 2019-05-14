SU Prof charged for molestation, Prof absconding

014 May, Pakyong /Gangtok : A case of molestation has been slapped against University Professor in Sikkim working at Sikkim University alias Central University who is also Head of Department of Mass Communication.

According to Sikkim University Students Association (SUSA) , Prof. Silajit Guha (HOD of Mass Com Department , SU) has been accused of molesting some of his students at a wedding held in Ranipool, East Sikkim, which was attended by majority of the students and faculty members of the Department.

Subsequently a complaint was filed to the Internal Complaint Committee ICC of Sikkim University and efforts on the part of SUSA the University Authorities have removed Prof. Guha from the post of the Head of the Dept as well as debarred him from the departmental premises till the inquiry of the ICC is complete and also so that he could not influence the victims in the Department.

The Sikkim University Students Association have been strongly standing by the victims and have desired a very strong action against the accused if found guilty. The accused has been missing from the University and on inquiry it was found that no leave has been taken by the accused which renders him absconding.

The ICC trials are soon to begin and the summon notice will be dispatched very soon and it is very hard to say weather the accused will be coming or not says SUSA. The issue has also attracted the attention of state Women commission. The Sikkim University Students Association have made it a point that the trials must happen at the earliest and further necessary action must be taken so that no such incident take place in Sikkim University.

This is not the first time Prof Silajit Guha has faced allegations of sexual harassment and molestation. Back in 2013, Assam University Executive Council had requested the Chief Justice of Assam High Court to initiate a judicial probe against Prof. Guha after he was found in a “embarrassing position” with a student in one of the Departmental rooms.