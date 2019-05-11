Sikkim Boy Makes Firefighting Robot

10 May, Pakyong : ATTC aspiring final year engineering student of Sikkim Bikal Rai has made yet another benchmark after famous and talked about self build concept vehcile 3 years back at his home backyard , this time he and his team has invented and made a FIREFIGHTING ROBOT.

“The new build Firefighting Robot designed has capability to withstand extreme heat during emergency fire outbreak, it has long range water jet injection driven by powerful motor which can suck water from a tank or even from nearby river.”.

Bikal Rai has invented a FIREFIGHTING ROBOT which will play a major role in stopping fire in those sensitive areas where human beings cannot reach the red zone due to extreme heat that can be dangerous which may cost life of the Firefighters.

Bikal Rai has invented the ROBOTIC FIREFIGHTER which can go inside or nearby in fire upto very close extents to extinguish the fire where no human being can reach. The ROBOTIC FIREFIGHTER can throw water to more than 120 Feet after connecting to nearby water motors or even water can be managed to nearby river by using long pipes. The ROBOTIC FIREFIGHTER has very high capacity motor which can collect and throw the water to far extents. Even if the tyres gets burned, it will not stop moving and will bear extreme heat during the job.

The ROBOTIC FIREFIGHTER will work in very effective ways in which no human beings will get involved or exposed to major fire accidents in the World. It will save the lives of the fire victims and firefighters. It will very easy to get into the places where Firefighting vehicles cannot reach due to narrow roads in any place of the World.

Bikal Rai has invented this ROBOTIC FIREFIGHTER with the help of his colleague students of Advance Technical Training Center [ATTC] at Bardang in East Sikkim. His colleague students friends namely Chandan Rai, Bhumika Rasaily, Anurag Gadal and Nitesh Rai under the guidance of Shri Bidhan Adhikari played very important roles for the invention of ROBOTIC FIREFIGHTER.

Bikal Rai has dedicated his new invention on behalf of people of Sikkim to all the departed souls and the families of those fire victims in the World who lost their lives during fire incidents.

Bikal Rai is supported through scholarship by the Chief Minister Pawan Chamling since 2016 to pursue Diploma Engineering at ATTC.

Via – SM