Around 300 Yaks Have Starved To Death In Mukuthang Valley, North Sikkim

Mangan, May 11 (IPR): District Magistrate, North, Shri Raj Yadav has informed that approximately 300 Yaks have reportedly died because of starvation due to heavy snow fall in Mukuthang, North Sikkim.

Because of heavy snow fall the yaks were stranded at one place in Mukuthang since December which caused starvation and led to death of yaks.

A Medical team of Animal Husbandry department alongwith feed and fodder has already reached to Mukuthang for medical treatment and to feed the rest yaks.

Fifteen Families of Mukuthang and ten families of Yumthang have been affected with this catastrophe.

A team of District Administration in coordination with ITBP has started ascertaining actual death toll and preparing report. Till May 13 the report will be submitted to the DC Office, subsequently the compensation will be disbursed to the affected families as per norms.