59 years old tourist from Mumbai killed in accident

02 May, Pakyong : A 59 years old tourist hailing from Mumbai (Maharastra) succumbed to injuries along Kitam – Namchi road in South Sikkim while heading towards Pelling West Sikkim from Siliguri in a Xylo , the vehcile plunged offroad into gorge near Mandir Turning. Incident took place on 30 April is reported.

Deceased is identified by name Tilakraj Sambhala aged 59 years who succumbed to injuries while taking to Namchi district hospital.

Other occupants Kamlesh Saha age 58, Bomi Shah aged 58 and Neeta Gada 59 sustained injuries who are admitted.

A case of rash driving has been registered against driver Lalit Chettri by South Police.

Recall , this is second incident of fatal accident , just 2 days back on Sunday five Kolkata tourists were killed along JN Road in East Sikkim while two sustained injuries.