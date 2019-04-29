Five Kolkata tourists killed in accident

29 April, Gangtok : Five Kolkata Tourists (three men and two women) Killed In Road Accident On Sunday evening between JN Road and Chhangu around 4 PM at place 6th Mile.

A woman and 5 yrs old child is admitted at STNM Gangtok following injuries.

A cording to source they had come for vacation.

The members of JN road Drivers Association, local people, Changu Pokhari Sangraskshan, Tourism Department helped to recover the bodies and injured.

Deceased are

1. Kakoli Bosh (F)

2. S Bose (M)

3. Soma Kar (F)

4. Kar Sandip (M)

5. Sabhajit Bosh (M)

Injured

1. Driver – Head Injury

2. Mahayuva Patra (F) – Fracture

3. Surjayash Bosh – Child Minor Injured

More Details Awaited…