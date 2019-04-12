fbpx
Govt

Sikkim Election 2019 : Sikkim recorded 78.19 % poll turnout

Gangtok, 12 April : A Tiny Himalayan State of Nation, Sikkim went on all Assembly and lone Lok Sabha seat poll 2019 simultaneously in single phase on 11 April where percentage turn out of voters from all four districts East, West, North and East Districts including Sangha seat recorded 78.19% , in 2014 election percentage was 80.97% as per ECI.

Sikkim Election 2019 - Voter Turn Out Tabulated Data

A highest percentage district wise was recorded from North Sikkim which was 81.74% and lowest 75.60% from East district.
Sangha seat recorded 68.05%.

North Sikkim also excelled highest numbers of female voter turn out of 81.95% and West topped Male voter turn out 82.24%.

