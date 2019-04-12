Sikkim Election 2019 : SKM Party submits memorandum to ECI regarding poll

Gangtok, 12 April : Sikkim Krantikaari Morcha SKM Party raise Question over alleged malfunctioning of EVMs , Delay in voting, EVM transportation , Inconvenience caused to voters. In this regard SKM party submitted memorandum to Election Commission of India ECI.

Members of SKM complaints Committee Shri C. L. Denzongpa, Advocate Raghavendra Kumar, Shri Tshering Wangchuk Lepcha and Shri Tashi Wangyal Sherpa submitted a memorandum to the the Chief Election Officer, State Election Commission of Sikkim and a copy to the Election Commission of India regarding issues on the day of voting.

Attached 3 Page Memorandum