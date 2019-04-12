Sikkim Election 2019 : DEO East clarification over poll issues

Gangtok, April 12 (IPR) : The District Election Officer and Returning Officer of East District, Mr Kapil Meena has informed all the General Public that during the entire polling process, all rules and guideline of Election Commission have been followed scrupiously to ensure full transparency as well as free and fair elections.

He has stated that there cannot be any ground for any doubts on the full proof authentication procedures as prescribed by Election Commission of India. It came to the knowledge that some political party supporters flagged issue of reserve/un- used EVMs/VVPATs being transported yesterday on Social Media.

It is hereby to inform all that as per Election Commission of India rules only polled EVMs and VVPATs are kept inside Sealed Strong Rooms and all other reserve/extra/un-used or defective un-polled machines are required to be kept at different place in designated warehouse. Hence the plan to transport un-polled machines was as per the ECI rules and was all verified as per the list of machines of different categories.

Further, an issue of Route discussion and allegation of tampering with machine was made against one polling party of Upper Burtuk in late night and team was forced to wait for three hours on the way by some people. The issue was later resolved amicably on interaction by District Administration and Security agencies. Once the polling party arrived at reception centre, all seals were checked and no tampering or irregularities were found. Accordingly in both cases all political party representatives were briefed in detail and they were fully satisfied. Even these explanations were videographed and General Observers were briefed on the issues.

DEO has requested all general public to not believe in any rumours about poll process tampering or any possibilities of manipulation in machines which is an impossible and unthinkable thing. He has stated that our District Election team has always worked hard as per the Election Commission of India guidelines which was followed in all processes.

All EVMs/VVPATs are numbered uniquely and the same is checked in every stage to ensure that there are no manipulation or mistakes. Everyone needs to be assured that all due process have been followed and issue raised have been resolved to the full satisfaction of concern parties. All contesting candidates have been provided with list of Commissioned EVMs and those used in Polling on the Poll day which cannot be altered.

DEO denies allegation if any of attempts of deviations or malpractices during entire process till now and reiterates that it has been ensured that polls are totally transparent, free, fair and in accordance with Election Commission of India’s idea of democratic elections.