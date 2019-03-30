SDF President Kick Starts Election Campaign Tour from Soreng

Soreng, 29 Mar : Ruling Sikkim Democratic Front Party (SDF) lead by star campaigner party President Pawan Chamling kick started election campaign tour from Soreng in West Sikkim from today.

During the mammoth public addressing at Chakung-Public Ground (Chakung Khel Maidan) amidst all eight SDF candidates presence Chamling made a slew of opportunities, schemes and benefits including loan waivers to the voters. This tour has been named “Vijay Sankalp Rally”.

During the public address the SDF candidate for a lone Lok Sabha seat DB Katwal also made his appearance with hard hitting tempo in his deliberation.

Some Youth motivating SOPs announced by SDF President are raising startup loan from Rs 20 Lac to Rs 30 Lac, regularisation of ‘One Family One Job’ within 5 years,

Tentative of SDF Party President’s visit are as follows:

Mangan 30 March – Gangtok 31 March – Namthang 01 April – Rorathang 02 April – Kabi 03 April – Break 04 April – Rabongla 05 April – Geyzing 06 April – Jorethang 07 March – Singtam 8 April