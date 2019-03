State SKM declares 3 more candidates for election

Gangtok, 19 Mar : Sikkim Krantikaari Morcha SKM Party Declared Three Candidates

1. Arun Upreti – Arithang , East Sikkim

2. Bishnu Kumar Khatiwada – Rhenock , East Sikkim

3. Sanjeet Kharel – Namthang Rateypani , South Sikkim

Total declared is now 12

Remaining 20 to be declared