State SPA Announces 9 Candidates Including Lok Sabha Candidate

Gangtok, 18 Mar: Sikkim Progressive Alliance SPA Announces 9 Candidates Including Lok Sabha Candidate.

1. Lok Sabha – Narendra Adhikari , SPA President

2. Delay Namgyal Barfungpa – Gangtok , SNPP

3. Gopal Khatiwada – Kamdong Singtam , SNPP

4. Phiprang Subba – Namcheybong , SRM

5. Datempa Sherpa – Daramdin , SRM

6. Bikash Darjee – West Pandam

7. Ramesh Khanal – Rhenock , SNPP

8. RN Chamling – Rangang Yangang , SRM

9. Tara Bhattarai – Upper Tadong , SSP

A newly formed alliance namely “Sikkim Progressive Alliance (SPA)” by the following parties:

1. Sikkim National People Party (SNPP) – Represented by President Delay Namgyal Barfungpa

2. Sikkim Sangram Parishad (SSP) – Represented by President Smt Dil Kumari Bhandari

3. Sikkim Rajya Manch (SRM) – Represented by President RN Chamling

4. Sikkim United Front (SUF) – Represented by President Narendra Adhikari

Sikkim Progressive Alliance SPA President Narendra Adhikari