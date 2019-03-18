fbpx
State

Gangtok, 18 Mar: Sikkim Progressive Alliance SPA Announces 9 Candidates Including Lok Sabha Candidate.

1. Lok Sabha – Narendra Adhikari , SPA President
2. Delay Namgyal Barfungpa – Gangtok , SNPP
3. Gopal Khatiwada – Kamdong Singtam , SNPP
4. Phiprang Subba – Namcheybong , SRM
5. Datempa Sherpa – Daramdin , SRM
6. Bikash Darjee – West Pandam
7. Ramesh Khanal – Rhenock , SNPP
8. RN Chamling – Rangang Yangang , SRM
9. Tara Bhattarai – Upper Tadong , SSP

A newly formed alliance namely “Sikkim Progressive Alliance (SPA)” by the following parties:

1. Sikkim National People Party (SNPP) – Represented by President Delay Namgyal Barfungpa

2. Sikkim Sangram Parishad (SSP) – Represented by President Smt Dil Kumari Bhandari

3. Sikkim Rajya Manch (SRM) – Represented by President RN Chamling

4. Sikkim United Front (SUF) – Represented by President Narendra Adhikari

Sikkim Progressive Alliance SPA President Narendra Adhikari

