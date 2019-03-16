State SDF Party President Kick Starts Election Campaign In Taxi

Namchi, 16 Mar : Ruling Sikkim Democratic Front SDF Party kick starts their election campaign for the 6th time in successive row for upcoming assembly and lok sabha election 2019.

Watch Videos

Namchi Rally – https://youtu.be/W6Jiq44JkF8

Namthang Speech – https://youtu.be/Vuz5FfVQGyk

Gangtok Rally – https://youtu.be/7RwVJ0YzaD4

Today Chief Minister cum Party President Pawan Chamling addressed mammoth gathering of party supporters at Lal Market Gangtok followed by motorcade rally to South District headquarter Namchi.

Astonishingly the SDF President keeping aside his VIP vehicle chose mainline taxi Mahindra Savari vehicle all through the journey till Namchi.