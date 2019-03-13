Health First operation carried successfully at new STNM Multispeciality Hospital

First operation for gall stone (3 operations) was successfully conducted today at new STNM HOSPITAL by Dr. Passang Phempo.

Anaesthesia administration was headed by Dr.Nilima Pradhan,HOD and her team. It was a historical day for the New STNM multispeciality hospital, Sochakgang, the Medical Superintendent informed.