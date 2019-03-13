fbpx
All for Joomla All for Webmasters
Health

First operation carried successfully at new STNM Multispeciality Hospital

First operation carried successfully at new STNM Multispeciality Hospital

First operation carried successfully at new STNM Multispeciality Hospital

Gangtok, 13 Mar (IPR) : A First Operation In New STNM Multispeciality Hospital Successfully Carried With Team of Experts

First operation for gall stone (3 operations) was successfully conducted today at new STNM HOSPITAL by Dr. Passang Phempo.

Anaesthesia administration was headed by Dr.Nilima Pradhan,HOD and her team. It was a historical day for the New STNM multispeciality hospital, Sochakgang, the Medical Superintendent informed.

Related Items:, ,

Recommended for you

Comments

Most Popular

Laten Sherpa and Alembic Workers Cladded in white cloth, shaved head performing homage Laten Sherpa and Alembic Workers Cladded in white cloth, shaved head performing homage
3.8K
Life Style

SKM asks Alembic to reinstate terminated workers immediately
Alembic Pharma shutdown operation at Samardung South Sikkim Alembic Pharma shutdown operation at Samardung South Sikkim
978
Life Style

Alembic Pharma shutdown operation at Samardung South Sikkim
SKM - BJP alliance in anvil SKM - BJP alliance in anvil
751
National

SKM – BJP alliance in anvil
SIBLAC Asks Chamling To Prove Allegations Else Resign SIBLAC Asks Chamling To Prove Allegations Else Resign
613
Culture and Tradition

SIBLAC Asks Chamling To Prove Allegations Else Resign
SKM parliamentary committee constituted SKM parliamentary committee constituted
449
State

SKM parliamentary committee constituted
To Top