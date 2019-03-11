State SKM parliamentary committee constituted

Gangtok, 11 Mar : Sikkim will go for poll on 11 April, following announcement of poll by ECI a rush among political parties have started with curiosity aroused from all walks of life which party will be announcing 32 plus Lok Sabha candidate first. In Sikkim SKM and SDF party are prominent ones since SDF is running govt since 1994 whereas SKM bagged 10 seats in 2014 election.

Today, the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha party SKM conducted a high level meeting whereby the Parliamentary Committee was constituted in regard with upcoming State Assembly and Lok Sabha elections. The meeting was chaired by the Party President and the following members have been nominated unanimously :

1) Shri PS Tamang (Golay) – Chairman

2) Shri SG Kelyon – Member

3) Shri Kunga Nima Lepcha – Member

4) Shri MP Subba – Member

5) Shri Arun Upreti – Member

6) Smt. Kala Rai – Member

7) Shri RK Basnet – Member