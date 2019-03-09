Culture and Tradition SIBLAC Asks Chamling To Prove Allegations Else Resign

Gangtok, 09 Mar : SIBLAC Convenor Tseten Tashi Bhutia Clarification Over Meeting Home Minister Rajnath Singh in New Delhi. SIBLAC regarding the condemination on allegation made by Chief Minister Pawan Chamling of Sikkim in LT issue.

Pawan Chamling’s claim that on 8 Aug 2018 SIBLAC Tseten Tashi and SKM MLAs met Central Home Minister Rajnath Singh is totally fake, we have screenshot copies that was circulated in SDF Social Media Handle.

Chamling is playing vote bank politics to distract people by blaming SIBLAC on LT Seats, Chamling must provide facts of 8 Aug 2018.

Yes we met Home Minister Rajnath Singh but on 26 Sep 2016 over proportionate seat increase. If Chamling can prove we met on 8 Aug 2018 then I will close down SIBLAC , I will surrender myself to Chamling.

Regarding anti-Nepali and anti-Limboo Tamang allegation is Concerned prove it Mr Chamling , I will hang myself at MG Marg. Chamling must stop playing dirty harted politics for vote bank and divide.

Chamling should stop provoking people for vote bank. Chamling stop creating communal rift among people by passing slew allegation over SIBLAC that they are anti-Nepali.

Master God Angel is also misguided by Pawan Chamling govt again throwing allegation on SIBLAC which also cheap play by Pawan Chamling.

Master God Angel is welcome to Sikkim anytime , nobody has stopped spiritual head.

Delimitation is not possible until 2026 , this is as per white papers.

All failures are pour down on SIBLAC by Chamling govt, when it is incapable to work then it’s better leave the seat.

Central is even now giving priority to Article 371F and Sikkim Subject Representation Act but Chamling govt shows no willingness to work for the people.

This is 21st Century , SDF Govt must understand this is era of technology and fastness.

Chamling must stop all nonsense of divide rather concerntrate on building unity among all. I dare an open debate with Pawan Chamling on issues.

Nepali seat is lost which was in King’s time, why not find that ? We have raised voice for restoration of Nepali seat in Jantar Mantar. Tsong seat is also to be found!

I appeal new generation to take responsibility of inclusive politics of Sikkim , keep away dirty politics at bay and make state better.

I thank KB Rai of SRP Party for saying SIBLAC isn’t to be blamed on issue of LT seat, I thank SNPP President Delay Barfungpa too. Also I thank Sikkim Heavenly Path Org for flaying SDF govt for throwing allegation on SIBLAC for denial of Master God Angel.