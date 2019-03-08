SKM – BJP alliance in anvil

New Delhi, 08 Mar : Today , as per Sikkim Krantikari Morcha SKM Party delegation led by Party President PS Golay, SKM MLAs Kunga Nima Lepcha , Rev. Sonam Lama , Party functionaries called on Bharatiya Janta Party BJP North East Incharge Ram Mahadav at New Delhi pushing the people’s demand to Central BJP.

Following the meet SKM party informed that , SKM – BJP alliance is not yet confirmed, only process has been started. SKM party had kept following political demands to be resolved by central led BJP. In return BJP has given positive assurances and if demands are fulfilled than SKM will move forward with alliance process. SKM primarily stressed on these issues keeping seat sharing and formal alliance process as secondary matter.

SKM team kept following demands to be fulfilled prior to alliance.

1. Seat reservation for Sikkimese Nepali in SLA.

2. Limboo-Tamang seat reservation in SLA.

3. Central Tribal status for 11 left-out communities of Sikkim.

4. Income Tax exemption to all Sikkimese.

5. Protection of Art 371F, Rule 4 (4) and all old laws of Sikkim.

6. Citizenship (Amendment) Bill 2019 should not be imposed in Sikkim.

7. Free functioning of CBI in Sikkim.