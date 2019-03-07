fbpx
All for Joomla All for Webmasters
Life Style

Alembic Pharma shutdown operation at Samardung South Sikkim

 

Alembic Pharma shutdown operation at Samardung South Sikkim

Alembic Pharma shutdown operation at Samardung South Sikkim

Gangtok , 06 Mar : Alembic Pharmaceutical Ltd Unit located at Samardung South Sikkim announced close down until further ‘advise’, the workers were shocked to see the notice pasted on wall of Alembic in Wednesday morning.
The issue of Alembic Pharma and casual workers which is going on with strong protests in the state since last 36 days remains unresolved despite workers held several visits and talks with State Labour Dept and State Industries and Commerce Dept , the company is yet to reinstate 6 terminated casual workers.
It is alleged that pharmaceuticals companies established in the state of Sikkim are enjoying tax heaven for a certain period of year with upper hand of State Government, the state has no Labour Union to address labour issues as well as norms laid for establishment of companies especially Pharmaceutical goes in the larger interest and favour of the company side rather than workers.
SKM Party alleges that Pharmaceuticals companies which manufacture life-saving drugs and medicines in the state of Sikkim are exploiting the innocent workers at an extremely low wage, lack of facilities and provisions. There has been going a gross violation of Human Right, workers are not less than a salve working in these companies.

 

Related Items:, , , , ,

Recommended for you

Comments

Most Popular

Laten Sherpa and Alembic Workers Cladded in white cloth, shaved head performing homage Laten Sherpa and Alembic Workers Cladded in white cloth, shaved head performing homage
3.0K
Life Style

SKM asks Alembic to reinstate terminated workers immediately
Influx turning scary for Sikkim as voters swell 16% up for the first time Influx turning scary for Sikkim as voters swell 16% up for the first time
2.7K
Life Style

Influx turning scary for Sikkim as voters swell 16% up for the first time
SKM - BJP alliance in anvil SKM - BJP alliance in anvil
338
National

SKM – BJP alliance in anvil
To Top