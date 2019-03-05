SKM asks Alembic to reinstate terminated workers immediately

Gangtok, 04 Mar : The issue of Alembic Pharmaceutical Ltd located at Samardung South Sikkim is still in anvil following termination of 15 casual contractual labours from their jobs in the last month by their management. The workers have been protesting strongly against the State Labour Dept and the Alembic Pharmaceutical Ltd for deceiving them over their demands made despite duo assured in writing in as early during Feb month itself.

Giving a moral support as well as physical support several workers from different pharma companies have joined the band wagon which is also supported by several political, NGOs and social activists.

In the recent development past 5 days nine workers along with social activist Laten Sherpa have shaved their head wearing white cloth have staged 13 days long hunger strike assuming there is no government alive who at least could have listened to their prayer and protest. In Hindu religion this step attributes during death of someone within a family where family member or kin shaves head, wears white cloth and without consuming salt and oil sits to pay homage to their departed member of family.

Speaking to Laten Sherpa , he insists that for us the Chief Minister is dead, Labour Dept Minister is dead, the entire government is dead. We are suffering here since last 35 days demanding for justice towards one of the female worker who was harassed, tortured by company management in the month of January, cowardly management of Alembic instead of being sorry terminated her following which her colleagues , workers who came in support too were terminated from their jobs. Their termination was supported by Labour Dept which is now mute in this topic, this only reveals that the Sikkim Government is running in mercy of Alembic and Private Companies.

Ruling Sikkim Democratic Front SDF is not in favor of their own people and children, it is totally hands in gloves with private companies, Sherpa said. Sherpa asserted that Mankind Pharmaceutical workers , NHPC, several others have joined them since few days and more are coming within today or in days to come. These workers have stage their protest at premise of Shram Department alias Labour Dept in Gangtok.

On Monday huge numbers of the strong opposition party of Sikkim , Sikkim Krantikari Morcha SKM Party executives , supporters and people staged a protest at gate of Alembic Pharma in Samardung where it was known that inside the gate within company premise workers have called pen down strike. After hours of protest slogans being raised against the company management , the management agreed to sit down for a table talk with 6 exectuives of SKM party along with SKM Labour Front President. This includes SKM Spokesperson Jacob Khaling , SKM Publicity Secy Bikash Basnett, Executive Anand Lama, Labour Front President Prem Raj Gurung.

The meeting was aired Live! in SKM Party social media and TVOS, after hour of discussion the SKM party pressed one day to resolve the matter and take back all terminated workers. The management informed that matter is subject to concern of the Head-office outside Sikkim which is solely decision maker, SKM argued that by Tuesday 5 March the matter should be resolved else a strong stir will start against the company for breaching the labour norms, rules and regulations in the state.