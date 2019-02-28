fbpx
Influx turning scary for Sikkim as voters swell 16% up for the first time

Gangtok, 27 Feb : In pursuance to revision or addition of voters in the tiny Himalayan State of Sikkim, the highest percentage growth evaluated in electoral voters percentage by Election Commission of India ECI was 2% and lowest was recorded 1% or 1.2 %, state of Sikkim will go for poll in May 2019 and prior to this ECI rolled out electoral lists in beginning of this year which saw a shocking surge in electoral voters of addi\tional 61,000 which 16% of previous voters, claims Hamro Sikkim Party HSP Spokesperson Biraj Adhikari. Where from this people have come to Sikkim? It is a really scary figure of population swelling up if the ECI record is to be believed on.

