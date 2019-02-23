Legal SSWA Extends Supports Sikkim Bandh On 28 Feb

Gangtok, 22 Feb : Sikkim Students Welfare Association have extended their support towards the 24 hrs ‘Bandh’ called up by Sikkim Krantikaari Morcha SKM Party on 28 Feb 2019.

Speaking to media here at capital Gangtok the association members informed that 35 demands placed by SKM Party is in the larger interest and sanctity of the people of Sikkim from all age groups of society and service sectors. The thirty five demands are legit which are very very crucial for the state that which lays pending , unattended and unresolved by the government ever since in their term.

“The protest is a strong democratic weapon to express one’s opinion in our largest democratic nation , the apex court also defends this right of every Indians, however if the state government issues notification regarding curtailing of this movement of the people then it is really frustrating part they are doing. We ask, if the state government is so bothered for their own shortcoming result of which now people are compelled to come down on street for protest then it is their failure totally.”

Thirty Five demands made by SKM party covers very important issues for right to live, right to equal pay for equal work, right to avail good health facilities, right to enjoy better infrastructures like water, road, electricity, public services etc.

The strike will be peaceful, we believe the state govt must not instigate, plot a conspiracy by using their machinery or try to inject anti social activities in order to portray this strike as anti-people in any forms.

In this regard in the orther hand the SKM Party President PS Golay have appealed people from all walks of life to join the strike bandwagon keeping in the main that 35 demands are fulfilled in the best spirit and mindset of govt of Sikkim which will benefit the entire citizens of Sikkim.

