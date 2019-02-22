fbpx
All for Joomla All for Webmasters
State

Govt Miscarriage : ‘President Rule Demanded In Sikkim’

Govt Miscarriage : 'President Rule Demanded In Sikkim'

Govt Miscarriage : ‘President Rule Demanded In Sikkim’ (File Pic)

22 Feb , Gangtok : The ongoing situation in the state of Sikkim which is sensitive border state of country landlocked between four nations situated in the Himalayan is started brewing up series of internal anomalies due to the mis governance of Sikkim Democratic Front SDF Party led by Pawan Chamling.
According to United Sikkim Forum spokesperson cum senior politician and analyst Biraj Adhikari the people from all walks and possession of their lives have started pouring down on street with protests every now and then. Just recently only there was timid situation aroused between 3500 adhoc teachers and administration while adhoc teachers have been raising their demand for regularisation who are serving in state since 10 to 20 years, joining the similar agitation there are other groups of dissatisfied employees, public who are also on boil all due to the miscarriage governance of Pawan Chamling. We assume that situation can get more horrible in the state which is in the verge of Assembly Election within a month or so. 25 years running SDF government’s lack of proper plan , strategies and roadmap have started showing drastic consequences among the mass in all sectors. Adding, prominent transfer orders like of District Collectors, Officers of various Depts are rolled back which attributes mainly due to haphazardness of administration as well as government policies.

Adhikari informs that the forum has placed a memorandum to the Governor  Ganga Prasad of Sikkim regarding imposing ‘President Rule’ to avoid any untoward incident which can be more vigorous as well as if not examined early can result in unfair election practise bearing no transparency.

Related Items:, , , ,

Recommended for you

Comments

Most Popular

There's No Democracy In Sikkim! There's No Democracy In Sikkim!
3.2K
Life Style

There’s No Democracy In Sikkim!
A Powerful Speech By Pooja Sharma Daughter Of Sahid Dharna Datta Sharma A Powerful Speech By Pooja Sharma Daughter Of Sahid Dharna Datta Sharma
2.2K
State

A Powerful Speech By Pooja Sharma Daughter Of Sahid Dharma Datta Sharma
Two SKM MLAs to boycott Assembly Two SKM MLAs to boycott Assembly
1.4K
State

Two SKM MLAs to boycott Assembly
SSWA Extends Supports Sikkim Bandh On 28 Feb SSWA Extends Supports Sikkim Bandh On 28 Feb
772
Legal

SSWA Extends Supports Sikkim Bandh On 28 Feb
Fake SSC/COI Case : Next Hearing Slated on 22 March Fake SSC/COI Case : Next Hearing Slated on 22 March
413
Govt

Fake SSC/COI Case : Next Hearing Slated on 22 March
To Top
%d bloggers like this: