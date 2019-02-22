State Govt Miscarriage : ‘President Rule Demanded In Sikkim’

22 Feb , Gangtok : The ongoing situation in the state of Sikkim which is sensitive border state of country landlocked between four nations situated in the Himalayan is started brewing up series of internal anomalies due to the mis governance of Sikkim Democratic Front SDF Party led by Pawan Chamling.

According to United Sikkim Forum spokesperson cum senior politician and analyst Biraj Adhikari the people from all walks and possession of their lives have started pouring down on street with protests every now and then. Just recently only there was timid situation aroused between 3500 adhoc teachers and administration while adhoc teachers have been raising their demand for regularisation who are serving in state since 10 to 20 years, joining the similar agitation there are other groups of dissatisfied employees, public who are also on boil all due to the miscarriage governance of Pawan Chamling. We assume that situation can get more horrible in the state which is in the verge of Assembly Election within a month or so. 25 years running SDF government’s lack of proper plan , strategies and roadmap have started showing drastic consequences among the mass in all sectors. Adding, prominent transfer orders like of District Collectors, Officers of various Depts are rolled back which attributes mainly due to haphazardness of administration as well as government policies.

Adhikari informs that the forum has placed a memorandum to the Governor Ganga Prasad of Sikkim regarding imposing ‘President Rule’ to avoid any untoward incident which can be more vigorous as well as if not examined early can result in unfair election practise bearing no transparency.

Like this: Like Loading...