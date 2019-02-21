Life Style There’s No Democracy In Sikkim!

Gangtok, 21 Feb : More than 3500 Adhoc Teachers serving in state of Sikkim under HRDD since last 5 to 20 years have been steering their demands for regularization past two months under banner All Sikkim Adhoc Teachers Association of Sikkim. Association have been repeatedly appealing with their greviance to authority and the Chief Minister Pawan Chamling, CM in his several public address announced regularization of teachers according to Association but nothing has been done so far!

The footfall volume of adhoc teachers across the four districts of Sikkim have been raising their demand despite the academic session of all government schools have begun.

Following their demand on 18 Feb a peaceful rally was carried which was attended by thousands of adhoc teachers, having sought permission for peaceful rally starting from Deorali till STNM Hospital Dara unfortunately their rally was obstructed by the deployment of police forces in full armored manner restraining the teachers to reach STNM near Gangtok at Sisagolai.

The police cordoned the highway NH10 from one end to another causing the traffic crammed for nearly 2 and half hours. Later HRDD Dept announced that their demands are heard and notification has been issued.

On the next day, 19 Feb four teachers were picked up by the Sadar Police over the FIR lodged by ADM East Bharani Kumar , arrested teachers namely were Yogesh, Rajesh, Prakash and Wangdi in connection with highway obstruction. The flare of news within no times through the social media spread like wildfire bringing up adhoc teachers to capital Gangtok for protesting against the arrest of their friends.

Adhoc teachers demanded release of their four friend since it was police which is evident from live video and pictures who were clogging highway not the teachers, teachers were on their way peacefully.

Following the arrest on Thursday whole day thousands of adhoc teachers reached Sadar Thana premise raising slogans like “RIP Democracy”, “Release Our Friends”, “Violation of Freedom Of Expression” etc. For more than 8 hours adhoc teachers continued to stage their protest demanding their release and taking back FIR against them.

Around noon police took the detained four teachers to District Court for legal steps in connection with the case.

Around 4:21 PM four arrested teachers were released on bail, the footfall numbers of teachers rejoiced their release singing unity patroitic song with tricolor on their hands.

Speaking to media on spot released teachers flayed Sikkim Police as puppet and hands in gloves , teachers even pinpointed some police officers who personally kept grudge with them during the custody. “There is no democracy in Sikkim” , government does not wants people to enjoy fundamental rights for that government is misusing administration to all extent in order to supress people who raise voice against injustice, says teachers.

