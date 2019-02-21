State A Powerful Speech By Pooja Sharma Daughter Of Sahid Dharma Datta Sharma

Yangang, 21 Feb: Pooja Sharma at age of 32 years joined Sikkim Krantikaari Morcha Party SKM during CLC meeting on 21 Feb at Yangang South Sikkim in presence of Party President PS Golay.



Pooja is a daughter of Saheed Dharmadatta Sharma who sacrificed his life for Sikkim being victim of political murder and conspiracy.

Pooja did her schooling from Tashi Namgyal Academy TNA , she completed her Higher Studies from Lady Shri Ram College New Delhi.

She worked as journalists , Social Worker, Entrepreneur, Philanthropist and she is presently running her own media house ‘The Sikkim Times’ (A Monthly News Magazine) from Ranipool East Sikkim.

Exclusive Interview With Pooja Sharma

