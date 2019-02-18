Two SKM MLAs to boycott Assembly

fbpx
19 Feb, Gangtok : While the Interim budget session of Sikkim Legislative Assembly is scheduled for 18th and 19th February, 2019. In term of legislative rule, MLAs are supposed to given 10 days clear time for submission of questions. However, legislatures are been deprived of this privilege for two consecutive sessions stating that there is no time. This is blatant murder of democracy and against the principle of parliamentary democracy, states SKM press release.

The SKM MLAs Kunga Nima Lepcha and Sonam Lama have decided to boycott the ensuing Interim Budget Session in protest against the suppression of the voice of the people’s representatives to voice people’s voice time and again.

