State Alembic casual workers continue peace protest

12 Feb, Gangtok : Hundreds of Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd casual workers of Samardung South Sikkim started off foot march holding tricolour and banners from Samardung till Labour Department Head office Gangtok via Singtam on Monday morning covering 45 Kms.

Recall, the Alembic casual workers protested against the management for abusing a female worker during duty time 2 week back in Alembic Unit premise.

The delegation reached Labour Dept on Monday evening where they staged their silent protest demanding for justice as well as grievances related to non-adherence and non-compliance of standard uniform labour norms.

Former Indian Football Captain Bhaichung who is also the Vice President of Hamro Sikkim Party HSP led by Sr Politician cum HSP Spokesperson interacted workers, followed by SKM Labour Morcha of SKM Party Devraj Gurung at Tadong based Labour Dept. Bhutia and team also met the Labour Secretary of State LB Chettri which was attended by Social Workers Laten Sherpa, Nawin Kiran Pradhan, Kedarnath Tiwari.

Today itself the Secretary Chettri assured Alembic workers that on Wednesday 13 Feb the Alembic Management will be called upon for the discussion related to the various issues and demands placed by aggrieved workers.

Workers will continue to sit on peaceful protest until the trio meeting takes place satisfactorily at tentative timing on Wednesday.

