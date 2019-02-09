Crime BJP youth leader claims workers of Alembic treated like prisoners

Rangpo, 09 Feb : The workers of Alembic Pharmaceuticals Limited located at Samardung in Namthang at South Sikkim have staged a protest against the company for allegedly abusing a woman worker week back, for delivering the justice towards her more than hundreds of her worker friends have called off their duty and started the protest. According to Bharatiya Janta Party BJP Youth Leader Mr. Laten Sherpa it was almost shocking to see workers were locked behind the gate in presence of local police , he was not permitted to go inside and talk with aggrieved workers. According to Sherpa workers called him for support for justice in writing.

Laten Sherpa through two episodes of Live! video has expressed dismay over the ill behavior of Alembic Administration, Sikkim Police and ruling Political party Sikkim Democratic Front SDF for seizing their right to voice for justice by making them hostage behind the gate for a week.

Video Part I (Situation Of Aggrieved Workers)





Video Part II (Laten Sherpa Speaks)

