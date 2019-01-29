Despite meeting with Minister HRD and ACS, Adhoc teachers dissatisfied

Lalit Dahal

Gangtok, 29 Jan : It is barely a day Sikkim Progressive Youth Forum SPYF ten day long “Dharna” concludes in “inconclusive” note at District Collector East office outskirt after State Health Minister , Health officials and Administration sat down in mid-night with SPYF members in presence of media.

Today thousands of the All Sikkim Adhoc /Temporary Teachers Association across all districts gathered at HRDD Dept here at Tashiling demanding the status of regularisation assurance by Chief Minister Pawan Chamling during a meet in Saramsa which took place on 23 November 2018.

The association told TVOS that having waited for 2 months that on basis of CM’s assurance and direction to HRDD the department what step has been taken up , the association informed that they who are nearly 3000 in numbers serving the state past 5 to 10 years and beyond received no any concrete status from Additional Chief Secretary cum Principal Secretary HRDD.

Members who waiting since morning making their representation to ACS turned out dismaying result of which in the evening they started up raising slogans for job regularisation as promised by CM in front of ACS chamber.

In presence of local police deployment the protesting teachers were represented by their spokesperson (leader) took long hours of talk with HRDD Minister RB Subba , ACS and HRDD officials but no significant outcome resulted after talk. As understood from members their demands were overlooked continuously and by almost 8 PM the the representing leader of association convinced the aggrieved teachers the demands are taken up for solution.

Their demands were 50% adhoc teachers whomsoever fulfills criteria for regularisation may be done , remaining 50% teachers who have served their life (turning age bar for employment) gets opportunity through adaptive reservation in all state govt employment. Adding here , they say that government must make temporary employee regularisation act to induct such temporary teachers or employees if they have continuously served state.

In the other hand their demand also includes no break in service despite being adhoc appointment.

Adhoc Teachers have once again called for departmental as well as Chief Minister’s intervention in matter tomorrow for providing them justice without letting any aggrieved feel insecure in service.

Updated 30 Jan

The State Govt constitutes 15 members committee to submit Adhoc Teacher’s grievances within 15 days

Like this: Like Loading...