Govt SPYF intensify “Dharna” on Day 09 today

Lalit Dahal

Gangtok, 28 Jan : Emerging voices against irregualrities and non fulfillment of development promises by Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) government has started mushrooming from all walks of life. Prior to just 3 month is the Assembly and Lok Sabha election tiny Himalayan State Sikkim has been witnessing situation of law and order before 2014 and now the same situation starts brewing from all corners of state.

The educated unemployed Sikkim Progressive Youth Forum (SPYF) who kick started their #GangtokChalo abhiyaan (110 Km Foot March) on 20 Jan from Gayzing West Sikkim to Gangtok is now in boil where SPYF since a week have staged silent protest at District Collector East Office demanding proper health services under Indian Public Health Services (IPHS) looking at pitiful condition of health related services throughout the all hospitals of Sikkim where poor people who cannot afford better medical facilities are dying due to financial burden, according to SPYF poor people have all right to claim better health facilities as per IPHS but thousands of crores fund pressed from centre under various schemes like National Rural Health Mission (NHRM) are not properly utilised in the state.

There has been lexical corruption in NHRM , Health schemes due to which poor public are facing hue and cry round the clock for better health facilities is alleged.

On August 03 2018 when SPYF carried similar protest the state Health Minister Arun Kumar Ghatani assured to forum in writing that their demands will be fulfilled in 3 months of time but despite that no action was initiated to improvise health facilities.

The forum initiated the March from District Headquarter Gayzing West Sikkim to capital Gangtok demanding Minister AK Ghatani and Health Secretary IAS Vishal Chauhan to explain as why they lied to public in writing ?

Following the same today on Day 09 the tolerance level of SYPF exceeded to its brink calling more intensified protest by blocking DC East road. Despite administration DC Kapil Meena himself as well as police appeal forum have strongly rejected to calm down unless two persons who lied public of Sikkim arrives on spot and explain it.

Adding to this many forum , non political organisations, individual from all walks of life have started pouring their support.

More Details Awaited …

Like this: Like Loading...