Govt 70th REPUBLIC DAY 2019 Observed In Sikkim

Gangtok, Jan 26 (IPR) : The 70th Republic Day was celebrated at Paljor Stadium today. The Chief Guest of the day was the Hon’ble Governor, Shri Ganga Prasad and the Chief Minister, Shri Pawan Chamling was the Guest of Honour. Hon’ble Speaker (SLA), Shri K.N Rai, Hon’ble MP (Lok Sabha), Members of the Cabinet, Chief Secretary, Shri A.K Srivastava, Heads of the Departments, officials, students and the public were present at the function.

Th programme began with the unfurling of the National flag by the Governor followed by National Anthem. The Governor then received the National salute and reviewed the parade.

Indo Tibet Border Police, Shashastra Seema Bal, Sikkim Armed Police, Sikkim Police (Male and Female Platoon), Sikkim Home Guard and Civil Defence, NCC, Sikkim Police Pipe and Brass Band and the Army Band participated in the march past.

In his address, the Governor expressed his happiness and satisfaction over the development of the State, which he said is a result of efficient and effective implementation of schemes. He spoke on the history and the significance of the Constitution and said that we should be proud of our roots, stating that the Constitution is a symbol of pride for all Indians.

He highlighted the successful implementation of Organic Farming in Sikkim and said that Sikkim was a model State for others to follow. From progress in the education sector to rural development, he also stated that the goal of the Government was to provide electricity to every household through the Deendayal Upadhyay Grameen Jyoti Yojana and Integrated Power Development Scheme. He threw light on the importance of road connectivity and all forms of transport, stating that a comprehensive road network in the entire State to connect with the most remote villages would be implemented.

He congratulated all those who have excelled in their respective fields, the State Awardees, recipients of Letters of Appreciation and ended his note encouraging everyone to unite and become a strong State so that progress and development takes place through the people and for the people.

The recipient of the State Meritorious Service Award 2019 were as follows:

1. The first recipient of the State Meritorious Service Award 2019 is Smt. Sangeeta Thapa, Deputy Nursing Superintendent, STNM, Health Care Human Service & Family Welfare Department

2. Shri Chador Bhutia, Deputy Director (Exam), Human Resource Development Department

3. Shri Ayta Raj Subba, Under Secretary, Health Care Human Service & Family Welfare Department

4. Smt Sashi Kala Tamang, Assistant Nursing Superintendent, STNM, Health Care Human Service & Family Welfare Department

5. Shri Passang Tshering Bhutia, Office Superintendent, Home Department

6. Shri Santosh Subba, Head Assistant, Department of Information & Public Relations

7. Smt Sashi Kala Rai, Head Assistant, Office of the District Collector, South Sikkim

8. Shri Bhim Narayan Pradhan, Costume Assistant, Cultural Affairs & Heritage Department

9. Shri Dhanapati Sharma, Cameraperson, Information & Public Relations Department

10. Shri Satbir Balmiki, Safaikarmachari, Office of the District Collector, South Sikkim

Mr. Shanti Ram Nepal, a long-distance marathon runner from Raley Khesey, East Sikkim received the Certificate of Commendation and Appreciation along with a cash award of Rupees One lakh in view of his contribution and accomplishments as a long-distance marathon runner.

Five Forest Officers and staff of the Pangolakha Wildlife Sanctuary, East Wildlife Division, were presented with Commendation Certificate for their outstanding effort in capturing a rare photograph of a Royal Bengal Tiger roaming the forests of Pangolakha Wildlife Sanctuary on two occasions in the month of December 2018. Their names are as follows:

· Mr. Roshan Tamang, Range Officer, Pangolahka Wildlife Sanctuary (PWLS), East Wildlife Division

· Mr. Dil Bahadur Subba, Range Office, PWLS

· Mr. Bir Bahadur Subba, Block Officer, PWLS

· Mr Chuden Bhutia, Forest Guard, PWLS

· Mr. Dinesh Sharma, Community Organizer, PWLS

The much-prized photograph of the Royal Bengal Tiger shot in the forest of Pangolakha Wildlife Sanctuary was then released on the occasion by the Governor.

Mr. Bijay Rawat, Gangtok Beautifier, Gangtok Municipal Corporation, received a Certificate of Appreciation for his diligent and valuable service.

For their praise worthy service and contribution to the society, taxi drivers from the State were acknowledged and awarded with Certificates of Appreciation. Their names are as follows:

1. Smt. Dawa Phuti Bhutia (Lepcha), who hails from Pangthang Kyongsa East Sikkim and is the first woman taxi driver in the State

2. Shri Pratap Tamang, of Pragati Chowk, Soreng West Sikkim

3. Shri Deo Kumar Sharma, of Ghurpisey Namchi South Sikkim, who has been rewarded as ‘Best Driver’ in the past

4. Shri Bindeshwari Prasad Datta, of Singtam Bazar East Sikkim

5. Shri Karma Zangpo Lachenpa, of Sakothang, Lachung, North Sikkim. He holds a master’s degree in political science and is the President of North Sikkim Taxi Driver Association.

6. And Shri Bigen Rai, of Namchi South Sikkim, who also holds a graduate degree.

The Hon’ble Governor also released several books published recently by the Department of Information & Public Relations. The Books were as follows:

· Sikkim: Now and Then

· Organic Farming in Sikkim As a Strategy for Sustaining Ecosystem Services and Livelihood by Dr. Eklabya Sharma

· Ke Ho Yo Organic? Sikkim Ma Jaivak Khetiko Ek Sangchipta Parichay by Mr. Lalit Rai

· Over To You: Inspirational and Challenging Quotes from Chief Minister Pawan Chamling for Students.

· Sikkim’s Green Vision: Strategies and Capacity Building

· 24 Years of Unprecedented Development

· Pawan Chamling: Leader with a Difference

· Coffee Table Book on Infrastructure Development

· Women Empowerment in Sikkim

· Pawan Chamling: A Stalwart in Educational Reforms

· Pawan Chamling: The Most Secular Leader of India

· Awards and Recognitions: A Testament to Pawan Chamling’s Golden Era of Good Governance

· Rewarding Achievers during the Golden Age of Sikkim under Chief Minister Pawan Chamling 1994-2018

· Secular Sikkim: Harmony at its Best

· 25 Years of Glorious and Committed Governance under the Leadership of India’s Most Popular Chief Minister Shri Pawan Chamling

· 32 Vidhansabha Chetra ko Sikkim Bhraman Ma Pawan Chamling

· Mintokgang- A Coffee Table Book

The Governor also released nineteen number of documentary video films produced by the Information & Public Relations Department that highlight the achievement of the State Government in various sectors. The documentary videos covered the following topics/Departments:

· Disaster Management

· Health

· Art, Culture & Food Habits

· Awards received by the Chief Minister

· Gangtok Municipal Corporation

· Roads & Bridges

· Tourism & Civil Aviation

· Cultural Affairs & Heritage Department

· HRDD

· RMDD

· Police

· Homestay Development

· Information Technology

· Animal Husbandry

· UD&HD

· Commerce & Industries

· Women Empowerment

· Building & Housing

· Election Department

· Food Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department

The Governor also launched SWACHH CAR BINS to be distributed to local taxis – an initiative of the Marwari Yuva Manch, Prerna Branch, Gangtok. Established two years back with 36 members, Prerna Branch is an all-women organization of Marwari Yuva Manch in Gangtok, which works for the betterment of society through social projects.

He also launched Packaged Large Cardamom by Olivet, a young Start-up from Sikkim.

The Chief Guest and the Guest of Honour visited the Army Equipment Display at the venue along with the other dignitaries.

The Governor presented trophies to three parade contingents for their performance. The Parade result were as follows:

· Overall Best Platoon: Indo Tibet Border Police (ITBP)

· 2nd Best Platoon: Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB)

· Consolation Prize: Sikkim Home Guards & Civil Defence.

This was followed by displays from Army Pipe Band and Sikkim Police Pipe Band. Kendriya Vidyalaya, Gangtok and Cultural Affairs & Heritage Department put up cultural dance programmes.

Earlier, the venue erupted in joy and pride as the news of Ms. Draupadi Ghimirey, a well-known social worker from Sikkim and the founder of Sikkim Viklang Sahayata Samiti being awarded the Padma Shri Award 2019 was announced. The news was received from New Delhi on 25th of January. Ms Draupadi Ghimirey is known for her service towards the welfare of people with disabilities.

